Third session of OIC Permanent Ministerial Council on Youth and Sports held in Baku

Baku hosted the 3rd session of OIC Permanent Ministerial Council on Youth and Sports on Thursday.

Delivering a keynote speech at the event, Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov noted that the first session of the OIC Permanent Ministerial Council formed an institutional framework for solving problems in the sphere of youth and sports in the region. “This became possible thanks to the OIC General Secretariat, which cooperates with the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Minister Gayibov expressed gratitude to OIC Youth Forum for productive cooperation in organizing the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku in 2017.

He also wished success to Turkiye's Ministry of Youth and Sports, which will host the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya city in August 2022.

The session also featured the presentation of a report on the activities and projects implemented by OIC Youth Forum.

