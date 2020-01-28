Thirty-nine killed in militant attack on Burkina Faso village: government

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thirty-nine people were killed in northern Burkina Faso on Saturday, in what the government called a terrorist attack on a village in Soum province, Reuters reports.

That comes less than a week after armed militants killed 36 civilians, part of a surge in violence in the West African country that has killed hundreds, forced nearly a million from their homes and made much of the north ungovernable over the past two years.

News.Az

