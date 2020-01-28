Yandex metrika counter

Thirty-nine killed in militant attack on Burkina Faso village: government

  • World
  • Share
Thirty-nine killed in militant attack on Burkina Faso village: government

Thirty-nine people were killed in northern Burkina Faso on Saturday, in what the government called a terrorist attack on a village in Soum province, Reuters reports.

That comes less than a week after armed militants killed 36 civilians, part of a surge in violence in the West African country that has killed hundreds, forced nearly a million from their homes and made much of the north ungovernable over the past two years.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      