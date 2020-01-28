Thirty-nine killed in militant attack on Burkina Faso village: government
- 29 Jan 2020 00:08
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 145218
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/thirty-nine-killed-in-militant-attack-on-burkina-faso-village-government Copied
Thirty-nine people were killed in northern Burkina Faso on Saturday, in what the government called a terrorist attack on a village in Soum province, Reuters reports.
That comes less than a week after armed militants killed 36 civilians, part of a surge in violence in the West African country that has killed hundreds, forced nearly a million from their homes and made much of the north ungovernable over the past two years.
News.Az