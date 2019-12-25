This year Azerbaijan exported goods for over $1 bn to Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Customs Committee has published data on the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Israel for Jan-Nov 2019, Fineko/abc.az reports.

According to the report, the two countries’ trade turnover amounted to $1.246 bn. Over the reporting term, the value of exported products from Azerbaijan to Israel totaled $1.205 bn. Exports grew by $101.6 million compared with the 2018 same term. Thus, for the past 11 months of the year, Azerbaijan exported products for $1.104 bn to Israel.

Over Jan-Nov 2019 Azerbaijan's imports from Israel reached $40.4 million.

