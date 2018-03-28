Thousands across Russia commemorate victims of deadly Kemerovo mall fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Multiple rallies have been held across Russia after the Kemerovo shopping mall fire.

People brought lit candles, flowers and stuffed toys to mourn the victims of the tragedy, which left at least 64 dead.

Most people mourned in silence, although in some locations people called for the resignation of local authorities and a transparent investigation. Some people brought candles, arranging the word ‘Kemerovo’ out of them and chanted “Kemerovo, we are with you.”

