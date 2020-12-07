Thousands demand removal of Armenia's PM – Australian newspaper

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australian The Canberra Times newspaper has published an article headlined “Thousands demand removal of Armenia's PM”.

The article reads: “Tens of thousands of opposition supporters have marched across the Armenian capital to push for the resignation of the nation's prime minister over his handling of the conflict with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh.

In six weeks of fierce fighting that ended with a Russia-brokered peace deal on November 10, the Azerbaijani army reclaimed land that Armenian forces have held for more than quarter of a century.

Armenia's opposition parties warned Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan there would be civil disobedience across the country if he does not resign by noon on Tuesday.

More than 20,000 protesters rallied in Yerevan on Saturday, chanting "Nikol, you traitor" and "Nikol, go away" as they marched to the prime minister's official residence.

Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994. That conflict left not only Nagorno-Karabakh itself but large chunks of surrounding lands in Armenian hands.

In 44 days of fighting that began on September 27, Azerbaijani troops routed the Armenian forces and wedged deep into Nagorno-Karabakh, forcing Armenia to accept the November peace deal.

Azerbaijan celebrated the end of fighting as a national triumph, and President Ilham Aliyev established a new national holiday called Victory Day to commemorate the event.”

News.Az