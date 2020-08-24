Thousands evacuate as dueling storms take aim at U.S. Gulf Coast

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura tore through the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, forcing thousands of coastal residents in Louisiana and Cuba to flee, and flooding roads in Haiti’s capital, with damage across the region expected to worsen this week, according to Reuters.

Marco, which strengthened into a hurricane on Sunday with sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph), is forecast to make landfall along the Louisiana coast on Monday.

Laura, which hit the Dominican Republic and Haiti earlier on Sunday, killing at least 10 people before striking Cuba on Sunday evening, is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall in Texas or Louisiana on Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a disaster declaration on Sunday for Louisiana. He had previously issued a similar declaration for Puerto Rico.

In the Dominican Republic, at least three people died, including a mother and her 7-year-old son, due to collapsing walls. Laura knocked out power to more than a million people in that country, forced more than a thousand others to evacuate and collapsed several homes along the Isabela River, authorities said.

In Port-au-Prince people wading waist-deep in muddy water in some of the worst flooding the Haitian capital has seen in years.

Haitian authorities reported seven deaths, including at least two people swept away in flooding and a ten-year old girl crushed when a tree fell on her home. Coastal neighborhoods of the capital were strewn with debris.

Laura hit eastern Cuba on Sunday evening with sustained winds of 60mph (95 kmph) downing trees and ripping flimsy roofing from buildings as it began a forecast 24-hour-treck from east to west along the southern coast of the largest island of the Caribbean.

The Cuban government said power was cut in the easternmost province of Guantanamo and would be shut down province by province as winds picked up across the country as a preventive measure.

