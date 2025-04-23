Thousands gather at St Peter's Square for procession of Pope Francis's body

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 20,000 pilgrims gathered at St Peter's Square today to witness the procession of Pope Francis's body.

Many of those who witnessed the service in the square will likely also join the queue to see the Pope lying in state, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The transfer of the Pope's coffin to St Peter's Basilica began at 09:00 local time (08:00 BST) on Wednesday, following a prayer ceremony in the chapel of Casa Santa Marta, where the Pope lived.

The procession was led by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the camerlengo. He is the person who runs the Vatican after the death or resignation of a pope.

News.Az