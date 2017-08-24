Yandex metrika counter

Thousands in Baku took to streets to celebrate FK Qarabag victory - VIDEO + PHOTO

Baku residents celebrated the qualification of Azerbaijan's FK Qarabag for the Champions League, Oxu.Az reports with reference to Haqqin.Az.

Thousands of people were chanting "Karabakh"!

The traffic in the center of Baku wass suspended, and the spirit of victory reigned around.

