Thousands of Palestinians begin returning to northern Gaza following ceasefire - VIDEO

Thousands of Palestinians began returning to the northern Gaza Strip on Monday morning as part of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, which took effect on January 19.

Thousands of people moved on foot toward northern Gaza through the coastal Al-Rashid street as of 7 am local time (0500GMT), News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency. Palestinian social media activists uploaded footage of people chanting and celebrating while returning to their areas.The Gaza media office had said earlier that people could move to northern Gaza on foot, not via vehicles, through the coastal street as of 7 am.It added that people could also move to northern Gaza from central and southern Gaza via vehicles not on foot through Salaheddin Street, eastern Gaza, as of 9 am.

