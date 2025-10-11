Thousands of Palestinians return to northern Gaza following ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tens of thousands of Palestinians have begun returning to northern Gaza after the Israeli military announced a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Israel agreed to the ceasefire deal with Hamas on Friday morning, which the military confirmed took effect a few hours later.

Gaza's Hamas-run civil defence agency said around 200,000 people have now returned to northern Gaza since the ceasefire was announced.

As part of the agreement, Israeli troops pulled back to new agreed positions on Friday, while Hamas is expected to release the 20 surviving and 28 deceased Israeli hostages on Monday.

Once all the hostages are released, Israel will free 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences and 1,700 Gazans detained after the October 7 attacks.

"It's a great deal for Israel, but it's a great deal [for] everybody," President Donald Trump said from the Oval Office.

"Gaza is very important, but this is beyond Gaza. This is peace in the Middle East, and it is a beautiful thing, you know? It's a term that you and I have been hearing since we were very young, right? And now we have a chance of really having that."

When asked whether there was consensus on the traditional points of the plan, Mr Trump said that "for the most part, there's consensus, yes". "I think there is consensus on most of it, and some of the details, like anything else, will be worked out, because you'll find out that when you're sitting in a beautiful room in Egypt, you know, it's easy to work something out. But then sometimes it doesn't work from a practical standpoint," he added. Mr Trump said he will visit Israel on Monday and give a speech at the Knesset, Israel's parliament. He will then travel to Egypt, where he plans to hold a summit of world leaders on Gaza. Guarantors of the Gaza deal will take part in a signing ceremony, which could take place on Monday or Tuesday. The city of Sharm el-Sheikh, where talks over the deal occurred, has been mentioned as a possible location but that hasn't been officially confirmed.

