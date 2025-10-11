Thousands of Palestinians return to northern Gaza following ceasefire
Tens of thousands of Palestinians have begun returning to northern Gaza after the Israeli military announced a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Tens of thousands of Palestinians have begun returning to northern Gaza after the Israeli military announced a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Israel agreed to the ceasefire deal with Hamas on Friday morning, which the military confirmed took effect a few hours later.
Gaza's Hamas-run civil defence agency said around 200,000 people have now returned to northern Gaza since the ceasefire was announced.
As part of the agreement, Israeli troops pulled back to new agreed positions on Friday, while Hamas is expected to release the 20 surviving and 28 deceased Israeli hostages on Monday.
Once all the hostages are released, Israel will free 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences and 1,700 Gazans detained after the October 7 attacks.
"It's a great deal for Israel, but it's a great deal [for] everybody," President Donald Trump said from the Oval Office.
"Gaza is very important, but this is beyond Gaza. This is peace in the Middle East, and it is a beautiful thing, you know? It's a term that you and I have been hearing since we were very young, right? And now we have a chance of really having that."