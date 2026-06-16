Threads grows to 500M monthly users as Meta introduces new features

Threads grows to 500M monthly users as Meta introduces new features

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Meta Platforms said on Tuesday that its Threads app has reached 500 million monthly active users, nearly three years after the platform launched as a competitor to Elon Musk’s X.

The social ​media company also announced new customization ​and community features on the platform, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Here ⁠are some details:

Threads is rolling out "Your ​Algo", a feature that lets users privately ​control the content they see in their feeds. It is available in the United States, Canada, the UK, ​Australia and New Zealand.

Meta is expanding ​its Communities feature, allowing users to discover and participate ‌in ⁠topic-focused groups more easily.

The company said communities have become a major driver of engagement on Threads. Meta is adding a ​dedicated Communities ​hub ⁠and new discovery tools designed to help users find conversations centered ​on specific interests.

The milestone comes ​as ⁠Meta continues to expand Threads' advertising business, putting the platform in more direct competition ⁠with ​X for digital advertising ​dollars.

Meta launched Threads in July, 2023.

News.Az