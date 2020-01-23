Three die after crash of Australian aircraft fighting bushfires

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three people have been killed after an air tanker crashed in a fireball on Thursday while fighting bushfires in Australia’s alpine region, said Shane Fitzsimmon

The state’s rural fire service had said it lost contact with the C-130 Hercules aircraft shortly after 2 p.m.

“There appear to be no survivors as a result of the crash down in the Snowy Monaro area,” Fitzsimmons told reporters in Sydney.

“It’s impacted heavily with the ground and initial reports are that there was a large fireball associated with the impact of the plane as it hit the ground.”

News.Az

