Three Gazans killed by Israeli fire in latest ceasefire breach

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Three Palestinians were killed and several others injured on Tuesday following a series of Israeli military strikes in the Gaza Strip, highlighting the ongoing fragility of the region's current truce.

According to local medical sources, the casualties occurred across multiple separate incidents. In central Gaza, an Israeli drone strike targeted a civilian vehicle on Salah al-Din Street near Deir al-Balah, leaving one person dead and wounding several bystanders. A second drone strike early Tuesday morning targeted a gathering of civilians in the Bani Abu Salah area, killing one person and injuring five others. Meanwhile, in southern Gaza, another Palestinian was killed after being shot in the head by Israeli forces just north of Khan Younis, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Witnesses also reported heavy artillery shelling in southern Khan Younis, alongside the continued demolition of buildings and facilities by the Israeli army in controlled sectors of northern and southern Gaza.

While an official ceasefire has been in place since October 10, 2025, the Gaza Media Office reports that near-daily violations and attacks have resulted in the deaths of 932 Palestinians and injured over 2,800 others since the truce began. The agreement was meant to pause over two years of devastating warfare that has claimed nearly 73,000 lives and left more than 173,000 injured in the enclave since late 2023.

News.Az