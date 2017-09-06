Three German deputies may be brought to court for visiting Azerbaijan's occupied lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Such illegal visits do not contribute to the peaceful settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh."

Schweriner Volkszeitung newspaper has published another article about the illegal visit of representatives of radical right-wing AfD party to Azerbaijan's occupied territories to observe the so-called 'referendum' held on 20.02.2017.

It has to be noted that the article is second publication of Schweriner Volkszeitung about the illegal visit in the recent days. Schweriner Volkszeitung issued in the capital of the federal land Meklenburq-Vorpommern, Schwerin is the leading press body publishing news from the federal land.

The article reads that "the Azerbaijani government has reacted to the visit of two deputies of the AfD party from the Landtag of the federal land Meklenburg-Vorpommern and one deputy from the Landtag of the Turingen federal land and banned their entry to Azerbaijan." It is noted that the spokesman for the embassy Vuqar Gafarov made a statement to the newspaper on the aforementioned matterer and that "now the issue of bringing those persons to court is being mulled." It is reported that the embassy representative substantiated his country's position on this matter as follows:

"In the early 1990s Armenians occupied the fifth part of Azerbaijan including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding regions and committed ethnic cleansing. Today, though being out of Azerbaijan's control, Nagorno-Karabakh remains part of Azerbaijan and this has been accepted by the world community." According to the article, Gafarov said that "such illegal visits do not contribute to the peaceful settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh" and that "the German Foreign Ministry has been informed of this visit."

The article also notes that Nagorno-Karabakh is "a disputed area resided by Armenians but belonging to Azerbaijan and not recognized by the international community as an independent republic" and that the AfD deputies were invited there by the "parliament" of the "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" to "observe the referendum not recognized by the world community".

The article also notes that politicians of small parties are often invited to such areas to "attach legitimacy to the policy conducted in the disputed areas" and cited as an example the "willing coverage by the news agencies close to the Kremlin of the 2014 visit of two deputies from the leftist party to the Crimea to watch the 'dubious referendum'".

News.Az