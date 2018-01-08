Three hikers rescued in northwestern Turkey ski resort

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of three hikers stranded in northwestern Turkey’s Uludağ ski center were rescued early on Jan. 8, according to a paramilitary source.

Hüseyin Karal, Cengiz Konuk and Abdullah Taner were stranded near Bakacak watchtower, located 5 kilometers from the resort, after they went hiking in the afternoon on Jan. 7, Hurriyet Daily News reports.

The hikers were forced to spend a night out in the cold and survived after building a shelter out of snow and lighting a fire.

Gendarmerie search and rescue teams, the Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) and local Nilüfer district search and rescue teams had been unable to reach them due to unfavorable weather conditions.

The group was later shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

News.Az

