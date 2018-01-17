Three injured as car carrying Arab tourists overturns in Azerbaijan

Three persons were injured as a Mercedes carrying Arab tourists overturned in Azerbaijan’s Ismayilli district.

As a result, Baku resident Elbay Baghirov (born in 1978), who was driving the Mercedes, as well as two Arab tourists – Al Ibrahim (born in 1987) and Al Mer Zeinab (born in 1995) were injured, APA’s local bureau has learned.

The injured were brought to the the district central hospital.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

The Arab tourists were heading to rest in Gabala district.

News.Az

News.Az