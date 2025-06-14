Three killed, dozens injured as Iran launches retaliatory missiles at Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has carried out retaliatory missile and drone strikes on Israel, resulting in the deaths of at least three people and injuring dozens more.

Israel's assault used planes as well as drones smuggled into the country in advance, according to officials, to assault key facilities and kill senior generals and scientists.

Iran's UN ambassador said 78 people had been killed and more than 320 wounded in the attacks that targeted the heart of Tehran's nuclear programme.

Israel claims the barrage was necessary before Iran got any closer to building a nuclear weapon, although experts and the US government have assessed that Tehran was not actively working on such a weapon.

The Israeli military urged civilians to head for cover in bomb shelters around the country from late on Friday as Iran retaliated by launching waves of drones and ballistic missiles at Israel.

Israel's military said more drones were intercepted near the Dead Sea early Saturday.

A hospital in Tel Aviv treated seven people wounded in the second Iranian barrage. All but one of them had light injuries. Israel's Fire and Rescue Services said they were wounded when a projectile hit a building in the city. A spokesperson for Beilinson Hospital said one woman was killed.

Hours later, an Iranian missile struck near homes in the central Israeli city of Rishon Lezion, killing two more people and wounding 19, according to Israel's paramedic service Magen David Adom. Israel's Fire and Rescue service said four homes were severely damaged.

Meanwhile, the sound of explosions and air defence systems firing at targets echoed across central Tehran shortly after midnight on Saturday.

Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported a fire at Tehran's Mehrabad International Airport. A video posted on X showed a column of smoke and flames rising from what the outlet said was the airport.

The Israeli military said it carried out overnight strikes on dozens of targets including air defences "in the area of Tehran".

News.Az