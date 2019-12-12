Three killed in plane crash in Canada
Three people were killed when a small airplane crashed on Gabriola Island, Canada Tuesday night, , Xinhua reported.
The twin-engine Piper Aerostar plane, took off from Bishop Airport northeast of Fresno, U.S. state of California, and crashed in a fiery wreck while heading to the Nanaimo airport in Canada's British Columbia province.
There were no casualties reported on the ground.
