Three men killed in fatal crash of maintenance gondola in Germany

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three men were killed in the crash of a maintenance gondola at a transmission tower "Hoher Meissner" in Hesse, the North Hesse police headquarters announced on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The victims aged 27, 46 and 50 were employees of a tower construction company based in Berlin, according to German police.

"Complications" occurred at a height of about 50 meters for reasons not yet known. The cabin was no longer able to reach the transmission mast and hung freely from the steel cable before falling to the ground, police announced.

German media reported on Tuesday that there may have been a defect in the winch that carried the gondola upwards.

"We were shocked by the news of the death of the three workers at the Hoher Meissner transmitter. Our thoughts are with the relatives," the Hessian broadcaster hr stated on twitter.

The transmitter had been put into operation in 1955 and is used by broadcaster hr to transmit its television and radio programs.

The transmitter system consists of three masts that are up to 220 meters high. According to police, the accident occurred on the highest of the three masts.

The office for occupational safety and security of the regional council Kassel has taken over investigations. The scene of the accident has been closed off for further investigation, the police headquarters in North Hesse announced.

News.Az

News.Az