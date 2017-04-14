Three people burned to death in car crash in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three people burned to death in a car collision in Baku early Friday morning.

According to information, two cars, a VAZ and a KIA, collided and caught fire. Three people got stuck in the VAZ and died in flames, APA reported citing the website of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES).



The MES State Fire Protection Service and Special Risk Rescue Service arrived at the scene and pulled out the three dead bodies from the car. The other car was protected from the fire.



The operation ended at 9:02 a.m.

News.Az

