Three people die in residential building fire in Georgia's Rustavi

Three people have died following a fire in a five-storey residential building in the Georgian city of Rustavi, the country's Interior Ministry said a statement.

The fire started in one of the flats and spread across the entire building at the Megobroba Street, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

Alongside fire-fighting efforts, rescue officers evacuated the building and took 25 people, including minors, to safety.

"Despite the high concentration of smoke and bad visibility, up to 20 firefighters of the emergency management agency under the Interior Ministry managed to localise and liquidate the fire in the shortest possible time,” Agenda.ge cited the ministry as saying.

An investigation has been launched to find out the cause of the fire.

