Three people killed after knife attack in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three people were killed as a result of a knife attack near Yekaterinburg’s railway station, the press service of the Sverdlovsk Regional Investigative Directorate of Russia’s Investigative Committee reported.

"Today, the investigative department of the Zheleznodorozhny District of Yekaterinburg of Russia’s Investigative Committee in the Sverdlovsk Region received information that at a park near Yekaterinburg’s railway station a conflict broke out following alcohol consumption, as a result, according to the preliminary data, three men were killed," the statement said.

News.Az