Three Russian airlines permitted to fly to Azerbaijan

Three Russian airlines have received permission to fly to Azerbaijan.

According to Oxu.Az, this is stated in the protocol of the interdepartmental commission for the admission of carriers to international transportation, posted on the website of the Federal Air Transport Agency of Russia (Rosaviatsia).

The protocol notes that the Ikar airline was granted permission to regular passenger flights from the new Moscow airport Zhukovsky to Ganja with a frequency of seven times a week.

By the decision of the structure, Saratov Airlines received permission to fly to Azerbaijan in two directions: en route Saratov-Baku and Ufa-Baku twice a week.

The admission was also issued to NordStar company, which announced the launch of the Yekaterinburg-Baku flight once a week.

News.Az

