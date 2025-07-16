Three sentenced for murder of Swedish hip-hop star in car park

Three men in their 20s have been sentenced to long prison terms for their involvement in the fatal shooting of award-winning hip-hop artist C Gambino in Gothenburg last year.

C Gambino, whose real name was Karar Ramadan, had been named hip-hop artist of 2023 in Sweden's Grammis music awards a month before he was murdered, in what prosecutors described as a ruthless and premeditated shooting, News.Az reports citing BBC.

All three men were convicted of aiding and abetting murder, and two of them were cleared of murder, as the Gothenburg court ruled it could not be established beyond reasonable doubt who had fired the fatal shots.

The gun that killed C Gambino has never been found and a car used in the shooting was later found burned out.