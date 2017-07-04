Three soldiers of the Armenian army wounded in explosion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three soldiers of the Armenian army were injured in an explosion in the military unit.

According to Oxu.Az, the information about the explosion which occured during the tactical exercises at the training ground in the occupied Jabrail district, conducted by one of the military units of the Armenian army, has been disseminated in the social network.

According to the preliminary version, three Armenian servicemen received fragment wounds of various severity as a result of an accident that occurred due to imprudence.

Visiting nephew in the military hospital in Jabrail district, a certain Grigory V. commented on this in the social network. According to him, the arm of one of the soldiers who suffered as a result of the explosion was amputated.

The condition of one of the two servicemen remains heavy, one received a slight fragmentation wound.

