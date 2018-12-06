Three tax officials arrested in Armenia for extortion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three tax officials have been arrested in Armenia on suspicion of extortion and bribery, the country’s Special Investigative Service said Dec. 6.

The SIS said that the investigation has revealed that a head of department at the inspectorate of small taxpayers at the State Revenue Committee, his deputy and the chief tax inspector have conspired and obtained 1,000,000 dram bribes through extortion.

The SIS said in a press release that the three tax officials have extorted money from a business owner by falsely accusing the latter in making violations.

Anti-organized crime agents arrested the tax official in his office when the latter was on the phone making arrangements for the bribe.

All three suspects have been placed under arrest pending trial.

News.Az

