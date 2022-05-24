Three Turkish soldiers martyred in northern Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three Turkish soldiers were killed, four others wounded during Operation Claw-Lock against PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, News.Az reports citing Turkiye’s Ministry of National Defense.

The ministry extended condolences over the death of soldiers.

Turkiye has launched successive operations against the PKK in northern Iraq since 2020, most recently starting Operation Claw-Lock in April to target PKK hideouts in Iraq's Metina region.

News.Az