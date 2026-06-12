Three volcanoes erupt in eastern Indonesia

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Three active volcanoes in eastern Indonesia erupted on Friday morning, sending ash columns up to 500 meters into the air, the Geological Agency of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The eruptions occurred within a short period at Mount Dukono in North Halmahera, Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki in East Flores, and Mount Ibu in West Halmahera, according to the agency.

Mount Dukono produced a thick ash column about 500 meters above its crater and drifting northwest. Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki sent ash about 400 meters above its summit, while Mount Ibu ejected a 400-meter ash plume drifting westward, the agency said.

Regarding the volcano alert status, authorities maintained Lewotobi Laki-Laki at the country's Level III alert status, the second-highest level, while Mount Ibu and Mount Dukono remained at Level II.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" and is home to more than 120 active volcanoes, making it one of the world's most volcanically active countries.

News.Az