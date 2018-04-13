Yandex metrika counter

Three wounded in landmine explosion in Armenia

Three people were hospitalized after a landmine exploded Thursday in the Tavush Province of Armenia, APA reports citing shamshyan.com.

It was found out that three persons were collecting Solomon’s Seal in the area nearby a military defense outpost at the administrative area of Aygedzor village, during which a landmine exploded and these persons sustained injuries.

News.Az


