Three wounded in landmine explosion in Armenia
Three people were hospitalized after a landmine exploded Thursday in the Tavush Province of Armenia, APA reports citing shamshyan.com.
It was found out that three persons were collecting Solomon’s Seal in the area nearby a military defense outpost at the administrative area of Aygedzor village, during which a landmine exploded and these persons sustained injuries.
