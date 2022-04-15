Ticket prices for 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP unveiled

+ ↺ − 16 px

The cost of tickets for the 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix for local fans varies between 90 to 970 manat ($53 - $570), a national press officer said on Friday, News.Az reports.

"Ticket sales started more than a month ago. At present, there are tickets for all stands on sale and fans' interest in them is quite high,” Turab Teymurov said.

Fans can purchase tickets on the website, also at the box office in Azerbaijan’s Baku.

Currently, Azerbaijan, the US and the UK are among the top three countries, from where the tickets are purchased, Teymurov said.

In addition, fans from Spain, the Netherlands, Denmark, Russia, France, Norway and other countries are purchasing tickets as well, he said.

“Tickets with a 20-25 percent discount are offered to Azerbaijani citizens and foreigners who have permits for temporary residence in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the press officer added.

The 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held from June 10 through June 12.

News.Az