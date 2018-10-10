Ticket sales for flights from Istanbul's 3rd airport to Baku begin

+ ↺ − 16 px

The third airport was built near the Lake Terkos in northern Istanbul

The sale of tickets for flights from the third airport of Istanbul to Baku has begun, Trend cited the Turkish media as saying on Oct. 10.

It is reported that the sale of tickets for domestic flights from this airport will also begin soon.

Currently, flights to 282 destinations are operated from Turkey; with the third airport, the number of flight destinations will increase to 350.

Airport City, which includes a network of shops, logistics and exhibition centers, has also been established at the new airport.

The first airport in Turkey was built in 1912 and was used for military purposes. In 1953, Istanbul airport was opened for international flights for the first time, and in 1985 it was renamed in honor of the founder of the Turkish Republic, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

