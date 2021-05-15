Yandex metrika counter

Tickets for UEFA EURO 2020 matches in Baku up on sale

Tickets for the UEFA EURO 2020 matches to be held at the Baku Olympic Stadium are already up on sale,

Ticket prices:

1st category - 250 AZN ($147.1)

2nd category - 150 AZN ($88.3)

3rd category - 60 AZN ($35.3)

Games calendar:

Group A: June 12, 17:00 (GMT +4)

Wales - Switzerland

June 16, 20:00 (GMT +4)

Turkey - Wales

June 20, 20:00 (GMT +4)

Turkey - Switzerland

Quarter-finals - July 3, 20:00 (GMT +4)

The tickets can also be purchased via this link.

For IOS users: https://apps.apple.com/az/app/

For Android users: https://play.google.com/store/apps/


