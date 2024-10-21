Tight race in Moldova’s referendum on EU membership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moldova's referendum on changing its constitution to commit to EU membership remains uncertain, with the No and Yes votes nearly tied.

With Yes on 49.9% and No on 50.1% - with 97% of the vote counted - it is a result few were expecting, as several recent surveys said the Yes vote would comfortably win, News.Az reports, citing BBC.The incumbent pro-EU president Maia Sandu earlier denounced the narrow result as the product of foreign interference in Moldovan politics.She said it was an "unprecedented assault on democracy", referring to widespread allegations that Russia paid people to vote a certain way, which Moscow denies.As well as the referendum on changing the constitution, Moldovans also voted in the country's presidential election on Sunday.The votes were seen as key tests for the country, which is facing a choice between pushing on with EU membership or keeping close ties to Russia.Sandu topped the election first round but by a much lower margin than expected - 41% of the vote - and so will now face a difficult second round in early November in which her opponents will likely unite against her.She accused "criminal groups" of working together with "foreign forces" of using money, lies, and propaganda to sway the vote.Sandu also said her government had "clear evidence" that 300,000 votes were bought, which she called "a fraud of unprecedented scale".The Kremlin has staunchly denied being involved in claims of vote-buying.Moldova is currently in talks with the EU on becoming a member. These accession talks will continue despite Sunday’s outcome, as the referendum was not legally binding.

News.Az