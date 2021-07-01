TikTok removes over 7 mln children’s accounts

+ ↺ − 16 px

The TikTok social network has removed over 7 mln accounts that may potentially belong to children under the age of 13 in the first quarter of 2021, the Axios portal informed on Wednesday.

It was informed earlier that about a third of daily TikTok users in the US are people under 14. Videos posted by users under 13 or users who do not specify their age are deleted by the social network’s administration.

The company managing the US segment of TikTok scaled up the monitoring of its underage users after it was fined by the US government to the tune of $5.7 mln in 2019.

News.Az