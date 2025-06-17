Yandex metrika counter

TikTok’s U.S. deadline likely to be extended, Trump says

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would likely extend the deadline for China-based ByteDance to divest the U.S. assets of short video app TikTok, News.az reports citing Investing.

ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, has been facing pressure to sell its U.S. operations following concerns raised by the Trump administration.


