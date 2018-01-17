Tillerson: US and Russia not to accept North Korea as nuclear state

+ ↺ − 16 px

United States, Russia, China and the entire international community cannot and will not accept North Korea as a nuclear state, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said.

Sitting beside his counterparts from Canada, Japan and South Korea, Tillerson told top diplomats assembled in Vancouver, Canada, for a global summit on North Korea that they are sending a "unified message" to Kim Jong Un's regime: "We will not accept a nuclear-armed North Korea."

"The sending states stand shoulder to shoulder with China, with the Republic of Korea, with Japan, with Russia - and is joined with the entire international community in saying to the regime in North Korea that we cannot and will not accept you as a nuclear state," ABC news cited Tillerson as saying.

News.Az

News.Az