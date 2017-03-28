Tillerson: US interested in early settlement of Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

US is interested in the early settlement of Karabakh conflict.

The United States is interested in an early settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, reads the letter of the US Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.



Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and US Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson had an exchange of congratulatory letters on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry told APA on Tuesday.

News.Az

News.Az