Tillerson: U.S. remains committed to peace settlement of Karabakh conflict

"The United States and Azerbaijan share a strong partnership, built through years of cooperation on energy and security issues."

The United States remains committed to the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in his congratulatory statement to the Azerbaijani people on the commemoration of their Republic Day, APA reports quoting official website of the U.S. State Department.



"On behalf of the American people, I want to extend my sincere congratulations to the Azerbaijani people on the commemoration of their Republic Day. The United States and Azerbaijan share a strong partnership, built through years of cooperation on energy and security issues as well as dialogue on democratic principles. As the month of Ramadan begins, I also congratulate Azerbaijan on its rich history, including the establishment of the first Muslim-majority parliamentary republic 99 years ago. Then, as now, you had a vision and worked to make it a reality.", he said.



Rex Tillerson noted that the United States encourages efforts to build a more secure and prosperous nation that respects the fundamental freedoms of its people: " We also remain committed to the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict".



The United States looks forward to even greater cooperation with Azerbaijan across all areas of our relationship in the years to come.

