Time of 3rd round Russia-Ukraine talks revealed

The date of today's talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations has been announced, News.az reports.

Adviser to the head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine Mikhail Podolyak on his Twitter account wrote that negotiations with the Russian delegation will start at 16.00 by Kyiv time: "The delegation has not changed...," he said.

Note that the meeting will be held at 18:00 by Baku time in Belarus.

News.Az