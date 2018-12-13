Time of holding global forum on health tourism in Azerbaijan revealed

+ ↺ − 16 px

A global forum on health tourism will be held in Azerbaijan in February 2019, chairman of the Association for Support of Medical and Thermal Tourism of Azerbaijan, President of the World Health Tourism Organization Ruslan Guliyev told Trend Dec. 13.

He said that more than 100 participants will arrive at the event, in particular, heads of structures for health tourism of the participating countries, top managers of the medical and health sector of the countries, as well as authoritative scientists in this field.

"As part of the event, which will be held for two days, a number of official meetings, plenary sessions, exhibitions, and also B2B meetings are planned," Guliyev said.

He noted that Azerbaijan's potential in the therapeutic and health sector, real opportunities, and prospects, startups, etc., will be demonstrated at the event.

At the end of the event, it is planned to organize an info-tour for the participants to the Naftalan, Istisu, Galaalti, and Duzdag medical and health centers, he added.

News.Az

