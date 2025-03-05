Time of Trump’s address to Congress revealed

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump is set to deliver a high-stakes address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, marking six weeks since his return to the White House, News.Az reports.

His speech comes at a time of economic uncertainty, driven by tariffs imposed on U.S. trading partners and an initiative spearheaded by entrepreneur Elon Musk to significantly downsize the federal government.

Scheduled for 9 p.m. Eastern time, the address is expected to highlight what Trump calls “the renewal of the American Dream.” The president will use the platform to champion his economic policies, which he claims are designed to stimulate growth and strengthen American industry. Additionally, Trump is expected to urge Congress to approve increased funding for border security, a key pillar of his administration’s agenda.

With the nation watching, the speech is likely to set the tone for the coming months of legislative debate and policy decisions. Analysts anticipate that Trump will emphasize job creation, trade negotiations, and efforts to streamline government operations as part of his broader vision for the country’s future.

As lawmakers and the public prepare for the address, the political landscape remains sharply divided. Supporters argue that Trump’s policies are necessary to maintain U.S. economic strength, while critics warn of potential economic and social ramifications stemming from the administration’s approach.

The speech is expected to draw significant viewership, with many eager to hear the president’s vision for the months ahead and the direction in which he intends to steer the nation. The response from Congress and the public will likely shape the administration’s next steps as it navigates the challenges ahead.

