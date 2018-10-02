Time to rid Manbij, Syria of terrorists: Turkish FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says despite delay in schedule, Manbij deal between Turkey, US still works

Now is the time to completely clear Manbij, northern Syria of YPG terrorists, and leave the city to civilians, Anadolu agency reported citing Turkey’s foreign minister as saying on Tuesday.

“There is a slight delay in the schedule, but the separate coordinated [Turkish and U.S.] patrols in the Manbij region conducted up to now were important,” Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in Geneva, Switzerland, after a meeting on “Strategic Dialogue in the Western Balkans” at the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Cavusoglu referred to the patrols conducted by Turkish and U.S. troops in Manbij as part of a deal to rid the region of the terrorist group YPG/PKK.

He also emphasized the deal should be implemented fully by the U.S., adding that despite delays caused by the U.S. side, the deal is still working.

In June, Turkish and U.S. forces began patrols in Manbij under the deal focusing on the withdrawal of the PKK-affiliated YPG terror group from the city in order to stabilize the region.

