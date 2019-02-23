Time to say “good-bye” will also come: Sharmazanov to Pashinyan

The spokesperson for the Republican party Eduard Sharmazanov referred to the PM in his Facebook post, saying that there was a time when journalist and then MP Pashinyan was criticizing the Armenian authorities from the right and left for not keeping the promises and making contradicting statements.

“While it appeared that coming to power Nikol has become unimaginable in this nomination. Decide yourself,” Sharmazanov said, bringing examples.

He particularly claimed that in fall 2017 Pashinyan was initiating hearings for withdrawal from the Eurasian Economic Union while in May 2018 he stated completely the contrary.

“In summer 2018 he states that there is no corruption, in winter 2019 people hear just the opposite from him. It appears that there is corruption. In August 2018 he states that March 1 case is revealed. While still not there is nothing concrete,” Sharmazanov stressed, adding that the PM also promised to withdraw red parking lines, cameras, promised reduction of the gas tariff, rapid economic development.

“Before sending “heartily hello” from Zimzimov he must, first of all, remember that the time to say “good-buy” will also come,” Sharmazanov wrote.

