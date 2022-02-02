Today, Azerbaijan moving forward with confidence, main tasks facing country resolved – President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, of course, Azerbaijan is moving forward with confidence, the main tasks facing the country have been resolved, President Ilham Aliyev said in an opening speech at a Youth Forum dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Day of Azerbaijani Youth, News.Az reports.

The head of state sincerely congratulated all the youth of Azerbaijan on this occasion.

“Twenty-five years ago, by the Order of great leader Heydar Aliyev, the Youth Day was established in Azerbaijan, and since then we have been celebrating this day on 2 February. A year earlier, the first Youth Forum had been organized in Azerbaijan on the initiative of Heydar Aliyev. Since then, youth policy has always been among the priorities of the state. A generation has changed since then, and the young people seated in this hall today were either not yet born or were small children. A generation has changed and Azerbaijan has changed,” he said.

President Aliyev stressed that today, of course, Azerbaijan is moving forward with confidence, the main tasks facing the country have been resolved.

“I mean the Karabakh issue, of course. We are confident in other areas too. It will take me a few hours to list the main highlights of recent years. I just want to say that the opportunities for today's youth are, of course, broader, and young people should take advantage of these opportunities. We live in a free country, we live in a stable country, we live in a confident country. We are rightly proud to be citizens of Azerbaijan, and young people must be active both in determining their future and giving maximum benefit to the state. By saying these words, I also want to say my heartfelt words of gratitude to the youth of Azerbaijan. Because in many cases, especially in the patriotic war, the role of youth proved decisive, and we can rightly be proud of our youth,” the head of state added.

News.Az