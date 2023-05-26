Today ICRC evacuated 15 patients and their family members via Lachin-Khankandi road

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) evacuated people with medical needs to Armenia via the Lachin-Khankandi road, Head of Public Relations Department of the ICRC Representation in Azerbaijan Ilaha Huseynova told News.az.

She said that today, acting as humanitarian neutral mediators, they assisted the evacuation of 15 patients and their family members.

News.Az