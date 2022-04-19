Today is the first Laylat al-Qadr in Azerbaijan

Today is the first Laylat al-Qadr in Azerbaijan

Today is the first Laylat al Qadr in Azerbaijan, News.az reports

The night from the 18th to the 19th of Ramadan is the first night of Laylat al-Qadr.

Moreover, Laylat al-Qadr will be on the 21 April (the night of the 20th to the 21st of Ramadan), 23 April (the night of the 22nd to the 23rd of Ramadan), and 27 April (the night of the 26th to the 27th of Ramadan) of Ramadan.





