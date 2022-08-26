Today, on August 26, we - Azerbaijanis returned to city of Lachin: President Ilham Aliyev

Today, on August 26, we - Azerbaijanis returned to city of Lachin: President Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made a post on the city of Lachin on his official Twitter account.

News.Az presents the post: “Today, on August 26, we – the Azerbaijanis - have returned to the city of Lachin. Azerbaijan’s Army is now stationed in the city of Lachin. The villages of Zabukh and Sus were taken under control.

I congratulate all the residents of Lachin and the people of Azerbaijan on this occasion.

Long live Lachin!

Long live Azerbaijan!”

News.Az