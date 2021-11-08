Today we celebrate Victory Day in Shusha, on Jidir Duzu – Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today we celebrate Victory Day in Shusha, on Jidyr Duzu, Azerbaijan’s President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said making a speech in front of the servicemen in Shusha, News.Az reports.

“All of Azerbaijan celebrates this glorious holiday,” said the president, emphasizing that Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity and restored historical justice.

“We have fulfilled our historic mission by driving the enemy out of our native lands. In 44 days, Azerbaijan won a historic victory by destroying all the fortifications and military positions Armenia had built in 30 years and crushed the Armenian army. This glorious holiday was presented to our people by you and tens of thousands of other servicemen like you,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az