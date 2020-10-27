Toddler among killed as result of Armenia's missile attack to Barda

One little toddler is among the killed as a result of Armenia's missile attack to Barda region of Azerbaijan, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page.

“Baby killing policy and war crimes of Armenia's political-military leadership continues. Erupted fire is being extinguished by emergency services,” Hajiyev wrote.

