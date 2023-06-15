Toivo Klaar: EU transparent about its engagement for peace in S. Caucasus

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, Toivo Klaar, has said that the union is transparent about its engagement for peace in South Caucasus, News.Az reports.

“EU has been and is completely transparent about its engagement for peace in the South Caucasus. And we will continue to work for the benefit of the nations and the people. EU mission in Armenia is an important element of this commitment,” the envoy tweeted.

